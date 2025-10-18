E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Training aircraft makes successful emergency landing

Mohammad Asghar Published October 18, 2025
Rawalpindi: A small training aircraft made an emergency landing in a field in the Bajar area of Jatli police station after experiencing a mechanical failure on Friday.

The light aircraft, belonging to a private flying club in Rawalpindi, made the emergency landing in the green fields during a training flight.

According to reports, the plane took off from the flying club with the pilot, a flight attendant and a student on board and reached the Jatli area. When the plane developed a technical fault, the pilot informed the control tower and safely landed in the fields of Bajar village. Upon receiving the information, police personnel, including SHO Jatli Jamal Nawaz, rushed to the spot and secured the plane. Locals also gathered near the site.

A technical team from the flying club arrived at the scene to inspect the plane. The aircraft, which apparently sustained no damage, will be transferred back to the flying club after receiving clearance.

