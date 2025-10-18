Lawmakers seek CCI meeting to resolve Workers Welfare Fund devolution

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis on Friday demanded that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) convene a meeting to resolve the long-pending issue of the devolution of the Workers Welfare Fund (WWF).

It also sought comprehensive documentation of projects and benefits, calling for a fact-finding inquiry into the 500-house project, Hajj beneficiaries and workers’ entitlements.

The committee expressed strong concern over the prolonged delay in the allotment of housing units inaugurated by the then prime minister in 2021, insisting that these be granted on an ownership basis as originally promised rather than under a rental scheme.

Members pressed the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development to provide a chronological record of CCI deliberations and clarify WWF’s constitutional and administrative status.

Chaired by Syed Rafiullah, the meeting was held at the Parliament House to review a detailed briefing from the Workers Welfare Fund.

While members appreciated the range of activities presented, including housing, education, health and grant programmes, they voiced serious reservations about discrepancies between official claims and on-ground realities.

The ministry informed the committee that WWF’s collections had risen significantly in recent years and outlined its investment and disbursement profile.

However, members emphasised that such financial data must be backed by audited accounts and reconciled ledgers before being accepted as accurate.

Addressing constitutional ambiguities following the 18th Amendment, the ministry explained that transnational collections remained under federal purview, while provincial boards were managing region-specific collections.

Yet, several issues remain unresolved and pending before the CCI.

The committee urged that a definitive political and administrative decision be taken to settle the matter once and for all.

The committee also directed the WWF to submit complete dossiers on all major projects with particular emphasis on the Zone-V housing scheme, described as “ready for allotment.”

It asked for documentary evidence of allotments, beneficiary lists, and any disciplinary or legal action taken regarding procedural irregularities.

Chairman Rafiullah questioned the credibility of WWF’s health facilities, remarking, “If your hospitals are so good, why do WWF board members go to private hospitals?”

His comment underscored the committee’s broader concern that public welfare claims must be matched by tangible results.

Members further instructed WWF to provide detailed reports on several pending issues, including the F-6 WWF office reconstruction, the Rawat land project and the status of WWF schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, complete with teacher and staff rosters.

The committee also sought data on assistance provided to coal-mine workers, the Fund’s investment policies and returns and a complete inventory of assets, along with maintenance and ownership details.

Reaffirming its commitment to workers’ rights, the committee strongly recommended that WWF employees themselves be granted the same benefits extended to registered workers under the Fund.

It also called for the implementation of a comprehensive health insurance scheme to protect workers’ well-being.

The meeting was attended by MNAs Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Saeeda Jamshid, Erum Hamid, Fateh Ullah Khan, Zulfiqar Ali Behan, Dr Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto, Farhan Chishti, Sofia Saeed Shah (virtually) and Muhammad Ilyas Choudhary, along with officials from the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025