Teen student kills van driver

Hamid Asghar Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:45am

GUJAR KHAN: A teenage student allegedly shot dead the driver of a school van at the school gate in Mandra town of Gujar Khan on Friday.

Faizan Safeer, a resident of Jhaag village, reported to Mandra police that he was present at the school gate where his brother, Zeeshan Safeer, had parked his van to pick up students at about 12:15pm.

According to the complainant, the suspect, also a student, came out with other students. “He walked straight to Zeeshan and told him that since he [Zeeshan] had complained to the school management about his alleged harassment of female students, he would teach him a lesson,” the complainant said.

Saying this, the complainant added, the suspect allegedly pulled out a 30-bore pistol and shot Safeer, injuring him critically. The assailant then fled the scene. The injured died while being shifted to the THQ hospital, Gujar Khan. Police have registered a case under Section 302 of the PPC and started an investigation.

According to the complainant, the suspect used to harass girls travelling in Zeeshan’s van. The driver had reported the matter to the school management.

Residents of the area and parents of school students expressed deep concern over the presence of armed students on campuses. They urged crime control authorities, especially the CCD Rawalpindi, to conduct surprise checks in schools and colleges and hold negligent educational authorities accountable.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

