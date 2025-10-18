E-Paper | October 18, 2025

29 teachers, 13 staff members issued notices over absence

Our Correspondent Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:45am

TAXILA: The education authorities found 29 teachers and 13 administrative staff members absent from duty during surprise inspections carried out at three different government schools in the district, two in Attock and one in Hassanabdal.

According to official sources, District Education Officer Muhammad Altaf paid surprise visits to Government Higher Secondary School Hasanabdal, Government High School Sojhanda, and Government Higher Secondary School Attock to check staff attendance and classroom performance.

During his visit to Government Higher Secondary School Hassanabdal, 11 teachers, two clerks, two lab assistants, and two grade-four employees were found absent from duty.

Similarly, at Government High School Sojhanda, seven teachers and five administrative staff members were missing from their posts.

The situation was equally disappointing at Government Higher Secondary School Attock, where 11 teachers and four administrative employees were found absent.

The officials expressed strong displeasure over the widespread absenteeism and immediately issued show-cause notices and explanation letters to all those absent during duty hours.

DEO said strict action will be taken under departmental rules, adding that such negligence was unacceptable in institutions responsible for shaping the future of students.

“The government spends substantial funds to improve education, yet such irresponsible behaviour by staff sabotages all reform efforts,” said a senior official of the education department. “We cannot allow public education to suffer because of indiscipline and negligence,” he added.

The teachers’ absence from schools exposes the alarming state of discipline in the public education system. While the officials have assured that the ongoing crackdown against absentee staff will continue, emphasising that “no one will be spared for neglecting their professional duty.”

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

