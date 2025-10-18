E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Foreigner held for ‘attempted rape’

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: A foreign national allegedly attacked and injured a fellow countrywoman during an alleged rape attempt at a house located a few yards from the Kohsar Police Station.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the woman. According to the FIR, he also allegedly attacked her with a knife when she resisted and raised an alarm.

Locals rescued her and called the police, who later arrested the suspect and recovered the knife used in the attack. The woman was shifted to a hospital for medical assistance.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The TLP issue
18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

THE state’s crackdown on the TLP is in full swing. On Monday, members of the far-right party and LEAs clashed in...
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....
Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...