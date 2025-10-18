Foreigner held for ‘attempted rape’

ISLAMABAD: A foreign national allegedly attacked and injured a fellow countrywoman during an alleged rape attempt at a house located a few yards from the Kohsar Police Station.

A case has been registered on the complaint of the woman. According to the FIR, he also allegedly attacked her with a knife when she resisted and raised an alarm.

Locals rescued her and called the police, who later arrested the suspect and recovered the knife used in the attack. The woman was shifted to a hospital for medical assistance.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025