E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Man, two children die in road accident

Our Correspondent Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:45am

TAXILA: A man and his two minor children lost their lives as a speedy motorcycle while overtaking another vehicle collided with their motorcycle on Attock-Hattain road near Air University on Friday, police and rescue sources said.

Police and rescue sources said Khan Afsar, his wife Mehreen Bibi and four children identified as 9-year-old Aftab, 6-year-old Medhia, Fahad and Zain were riding on their motorcycle when near Air University on Attock- Hattain road, they met with the accident.

The man and his two children died on the spot while the woman was injured critically. Fahad and Zain received minor injuries.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured and dead to District Headquarters Hospital, Attock. The police took into custody the other motorcyclist, who is also stated to be injured.

The tragic incident plunged the area into grief with residents urging stricter enforcement of traffic rules to prevent such fatal accidents.

Separately, a teenage boy lost his life and two of his friends were injured when his motorcycle collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction on Kohat road in Pindigheb police jurisdiction.

The police sources said 18-year-old Hussain Ahmed, along with his two friends, was returning home when he reached near a bridge, his motorcycle collided with a car coming from the opposite direction; resultantly he died on the spot, and his two other friends were critically injured.

The injured and dead were shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital.

The respective police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The TLP issue
18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

THE state’s crackdown on the TLP is in full swing. On Monday, members of the far-right party and LEAs clashed in...
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....
Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...