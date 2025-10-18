Man, two children die in road accident

TAXILA: A man and his two minor children lost their lives as a speedy motorcycle while overtaking another vehicle collided with their motorcycle on Attock-Hattain road near Air University on Friday, police and rescue sources said.

Police and rescue sources said Khan Afsar, his wife Mehreen Bibi and four children identified as 9-year-old Aftab, 6-year-old Medhia, Fahad and Zain were riding on their motorcycle when near Air University on Attock- Hattain road, they met with the accident.

The man and his two children died on the spot while the woman was injured critically. Fahad and Zain received minor injuries.

Rescue 1122 team shifted the injured and dead to District Headquarters Hospital, Attock. The police took into custody the other motorcyclist, who is also stated to be injured.

The tragic incident plunged the area into grief with residents urging stricter enforcement of traffic rules to prevent such fatal accidents.

Separately, a teenage boy lost his life and two of his friends were injured when his motorcycle collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction on Kohat road in Pindigheb police jurisdiction.

The police sources said 18-year-old Hussain Ahmed, along with his two friends, was returning home when he reached near a bridge, his motorcycle collided with a car coming from the opposite direction; resultantly he died on the spot, and his two other friends were critically injured.

The injured and dead were shifted to the tehsil headquarters hospital.

The respective police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025