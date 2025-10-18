High court asks DC to meet Naanbais

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon to meet representatives of the Bakers Association and resolve the ongoing dispute over the prices of bread and naan in the federal capital by Monday.

The directive came from Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir during a hearing on Friday concerning the regulation of bread prices and the alleged harassment of bakers by the district administration.

During the proceedings, Barrister Umar Ijaz Gilani appeared before the court on behalf of the Naanbai Association, along with its president, Sajjad Abbasi. The counsel informed the court that two members of the association had been arrested and detained by the administration.

Upon hearing this, Justice Tahir said: “Let’s see if they have not been put in a murder case.” When the lawyer clarified that no such charges had been filed, the judge ordered the immediate release of the detained bakers.

Barrister Gilani further stated that the association had not yet met with the deputy commissioner, but only with the deputy director of food. Justice Tahir responded, “You should meet the DC. Memon should meet me by Monday and resolve the matter, otherwise he will be summoned.”

The court also extended its previous order restraining the district administration from harassing members of the Bakers Association and emphasised that the matter of bread and naan prices must be settled through dialogue.

The hearing was adjourned until Monday, with directions for the deputy commissioner to ensure a resolution of the issue before the next appearance.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025