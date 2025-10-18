E-Paper | October 18, 2025

High court asks DC to meet Naanbais

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon to meet representatives of the Bakers Association and resolve the ongoing dispute over the prices of bread and naan in the federal capital by Monday.

The directive came from Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir during a hearing on Friday concerning the regulation of bread prices and the alleged harassment of bakers by the district administration.

During the proceedings, Barrister Umar Ijaz Gilani appeared before the court on behalf of the Naanbai Association, along with its president, Sajjad Abbasi. The counsel informed the court that two members of the association had been arrested and detained by the administration.

Upon hearing this, Justice Tahir said: “Let’s see if they have not been put in a murder case.” When the lawyer clarified that no such charges had been filed, the judge ordered the immediate release of the detained bakers.

Barrister Gilani further stated that the association had not yet met with the deputy commissioner, but only with the deputy director of food. Justice Tahir responded, “You should meet the DC. Memon should meet me by Monday and resolve the matter, otherwise he will be summoned.”

The court also extended its previous order restraining the district administration from harassing members of the Bakers Association and emphasised that the matter of bread and naan prices must be settled through dialogue.

The hearing was adjourned until Monday, with directions for the deputy commissioner to ensure a resolution of the issue before the next appearance.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The TLP issue
18 Oct, 2025

The TLP issue

THE state’s crackdown on the TLP is in full swing. On Monday, members of the far-right party and LEAs clashed in...
Family matters
18 Oct, 2025

Family matters

IT seems that the elders of the Bhutto and Sharif clans have sorted out the bitter differences that had erupted...
Farm sector crisis
18 Oct, 2025

Farm sector crisis

A REPORT submitted to parliament by the finance minister exposes the grim state of Pakistan’s agriculture sector....
Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...