Global affairs more complex than ever: Gen Shamshad

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Friday said global affairs are now more complex than ever.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a two-day Islamabad Symposium 2025, themed “Balancing Relationship Between Global North and Global South: Challenges and Opportunities,” held at Nust, General Mirza discussed global challenges and developments.

He said Pakistan shares the spirit of multilateralism and equality as reflected in its repeated calls for peace, responsible conduct and dialogue.

Addressing young scholars, he emphasised the role of academia and appreciated NUST for hosting the symposium.

The symposium featured deliberations on diverse subjects such as regional and global issues, particularly conflicts and wars, the need for technological advancement and accessibility, climate change preparedness, Pakistan-China relations, and accountability measures for rogue states disregarding international law.

Nust Rector Dr Mohammad Zahid Latif shared the university’s vision of nurturing young minds into competent and responsible citizens and fostering partnerships through knowledge diplomacy and collaboration.

Dr Atia Ali Kazmi, President of the Global Peace Strategy Forum, chaired the symposium’s final plenary session titled “From Challenges to Solutions: Roadmap for a More Inclusive & Sustainable Global Order.”

She discussed the issues raised in earlier sessions and reiterated that united action and shared commitment are the building blocks for an inclusive and sustainable world order.

Victor Gao, Vice President of the Centre for China and Globalisation, highlighted the decades of unequal exchange between the Global North and South and stressed the need for inclusive cooperation to bridge global divides.

Ambassador of Norway to Pakistan, Per Albert Ilsaas, emphasised that contemporary times require multilateralism with greater urgency than ever.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Naghmana Hashmi underlined the significance of pragmatic diplomacy, citing examples such as the Iran nuclear deal, ceasefire efforts between Israel and Hamas, and diplomatic interventions that helped end the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan.

Another speaker, Dr Shahid Mahmud, Senior Advisor OIC Comstech, highlighted the limited representation of the Global South in the field of artificial intelligence and called for greater fairness in AI advancement for global prosperity.

Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif attended the inaugural session as the chief guest.

The day also featured the launch of the book “Pakistan’s Search for Peace with Afghanistan: Statecraft, Policy and Strategy” by Dr Muhammad Zahid Latif.

The minister congratulated the author on his scholarly contribution, noting that the book presents an original perspective on the Pakistan-Afghanistan relationship and offers insights for peaceful coexistence between the two neighbours.

Another book, “Domestic Politics and Foreign Policy: A Case Study of Pakistan-India Relations” by Dr Arshad Mahmood was launched on the second day of the symposium.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025