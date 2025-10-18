E-Paper | October 18, 2025

Arid varsity to host global conference

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 06:45am

RAWALPINDI: Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) is organising the second International Precision Agriculture Conference and exhibition scheduled on October 20 to 22.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry will be the chief guest, Special Adviser to PM on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan will be the guest of honour at the agriculture exhibition.

This three-day conference will bring together leading experts, researchers, and practitioners from the United States, Canada, China, Pakistan and across the globe.

Published in Dawn, October 18th, 2025

