Nation Needs To Unite In The Face Of Afghan Taliban Agression: Callers | Zara Hat Kay | Dawn News

Published October 18, 2025 Updated October 18, 2025 12:00am
Nation Needs To Unite In The Face Of Afghan Taliban Agression: Callers | Zara Hat Kay | Dawn News
Spiralling conflict
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

WITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
Updated 17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...
Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...