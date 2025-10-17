Pakistan fight back to draw 3-3 against Australia in Sultan of Johor Hockey Cup

Pakistan junior men’s hockey team fought back from two goals down to secure a 3-3 draw with Australia in their final round-robin match of the Sultan of Johor Cup in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, on Friday.

Already out of the running for the final after a 3-2 reverse against New Zealand on Wednesday, the draw ensured Pakistan finished fourth in the standings with five points from five matches and now face Great Britain in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

Australia had raced into a two-goal lead by the 10th minute after goals from Toby Mallon and Oscar Sproule.

Captain Hannan Shahid pulled one back for the Green Shirts in the 38th minute but Australia restored their two-goal advantage just as the third quarter began with Ian Grobbelaar netting from a penalty corner in the 47th.

Pakistan, though, hit back in the very next minute with Hannan getting his second before Saifullah’s field goal four minutes from time secured a fighting draw and a date against Britain in the third-place playoff.

Great Britain ended in third place in the standings on seven points, after a 2-2 draw against New Zealand earlier in the day.

Australia will face India in the title clash after the Indians scraped past Malaysia 2-1 in Friday’s first game. India’s victory saw them end on 10 points, one behind table-toppers Australia.