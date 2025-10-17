From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: ‘Struggle of ideas’

There was no issue of the paper on Oct 17, 1975, on account of Liaquat Ali Khan’s death anniversary. The excerpt below is taken from the previous day’s edition.

MOSCOW: Soviet leader Leonid I. Brezhnev warned the West … that detente “by no means eliminates the struggle of ideas”. Mr Brezhnev said … that relaxation of tensions “is now becoming the most vital demand of international affairs” and said he is hopeful for progress toward military detente as well. Mr Brezhnev’s warning came in [a] generally conciliatory speech during a dinner for French President Valery Giscard d’Estaing, who arrived in Moscow … for talks with the Soviet leadership.

The continuation of the East-West “ideological war” has been part of the Kremlin programme despite progress towards detente, but Mr Brezhnev’s statement … was unusually forceful… . “Reduction of military confrontation in Europe, limitation of armaments, and disarmament are such a sphere … where goodwill and initiative of the states are now particularly necessary,” the Communist Party General Secretary said. He also renewed his call for an international treaty banning development of weapons of mass destruction.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025