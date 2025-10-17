From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: World Bank visit

KARACHI: “Even if Pakistan’s currency is not stabilised it can still be a member of the World Bank and enjoy its benefits.” This statement was made by Mr George W. Burgess, leader of the seven-man World Bank survey mission to Pakistan, on his arrival at the Karachi Airport on Monday evening [Oct 16]. He said it was essential for a country to be member of both World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, adding: “but there are members of the IMF and the World Bank whose currency has not yet been stabilised e.g. France.” Mr Burgess was accompanied by four other members of the mission. Of the two remaining members Dr J.S. Thomsen Lund, Agriculturist, is already in Pakistan. The seventh member ... is expected to arrive in about a weeks’ time. The Mission will ...make an extensive survey of the country, Mr Burgess said.

[According to news agencies from Lahore,] The Punjab Government have set up a Provincial Flood Relief Committee ... with a view to devising inter alia ways and means of affording relief to the flood-stricken population of Punjab, it is learnt.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025