E-Paper | October 17, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: World Bank visit

From the Newspaper Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 05:21am

KARACHI: “Even if Pakistan’s currency is not stabilised it can still be a member of the World Bank and enjoy its benefits.” This statement was made by Mr George W. Burgess, leader of the seven-man World Bank survey mission to Pakistan, on his arrival at the Karachi Airport on Monday evening [Oct 16]. He said it was essential for a country to be member of both World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, adding: “but there are members of the IMF and the World Bank whose currency has not yet been stabilised e.g. France.” Mr Burgess was accompanied by four other members of the mission. Of the two remaining members Dr J.S. Thomsen Lund, Agriculturist, is already in Pakistan. The seventh member ... is expected to arrive in about a weeks’ time. The Mission will ...make an extensive survey of the country, Mr Burgess said.

[According to news agencies from Lahore,] The Punjab Government have set up a Provincial Flood Relief Committee ... with a view to devising inter alia ways and means of affording relief to the flood-stricken population of Punjab, it is learnt.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spiralling conflict
17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

W ITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...
Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...