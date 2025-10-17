Tax without services

THE debate over municipal utility charges and taxes (MUCT) has gained momentum once again. While people understand that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) needs funds to operate, the real concern is how effectively this money is being used. The mayor may have a proactive approach, but people just do not want tall claims anymore; they expect results in return for the taxes they pay.

Broken roads, missing or non-functional streetlights, and chronic water shortages in several neighbourhoods remain unaddressed. In addition, long-standing projects, like the construction of the Karimabad underpass and the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) across the University Road, have no completion date in sight. The consequent traffic congestion is a serious and frustrating hazard the people remain exposed to at least twice every day.

If the KMC wants to continue collecting MUCT, it should also be willing to be held accountable to the people who want transparency in its operations. People deserve to see their contributions getting directly invested in improving municipal services. Only through practical steps, better infrastructure, reliable utilities, and a clear demonstration of where the money goes can public trust be restored.

Karachi and its people do not resist taxation; they resist neglect. The people are willing to contribute, but they demand that their hard-earned money gets trans-lated into visible change in their daily lives.

Syed Oun Abbas

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025