AI and judiciary

IN 2024, a traffic court in the United States came close to creating history when a defendant’s lawyer nearly convinced the court to allow a chatbot to assist his client during cross-questioning by the prosecuting lawyer. Though the plea was retracted by the defence amid public and peer pressure, the case did show what the future might well hold for the larger domain of legal practice, making people wonder if arti-ficial intelligence (AI) will actually re-place lawyers.

Globally, AI is already reshaping legal practice. Machines can scan judgments in seconds, draft contracts, and even predict case outcomes. In some countries, online hearings and e-filings are now routine affairs. Pakistan, however, remains at the early stage of digitalisation.

As such, there are areas where AI could replace certain legal tasks: document review, drafting simple contracts, and answering routine queries. But it cannot replace the heart of advocacy — persuasion, cross-examination, empathy with clients, and moral reasoning. In fact, these are human qualities beyond algorithms.

Pakistan’s legal system suffers from delays, backlogs and limited access to justice. AI could help reduce these problems. Automated case management might speed up trials, while digital tools could assist those who cannot afford expensive lawyers. Yet, our courts remain unprepared, as seen during the Covid pandemic’s online hearings.

Ethical concerns also exist. If AI gives wrong advice, who will be held account-able? Can we trust machines with client confidentiality when Pakistan lacks strong data protection laws? These questions demand airtight answers before any move is made to adopt such technologies.

The future will not be about AI replacing lawyers, but about lawyers adapting to work with AI. Those who use technology will gain an advantage over those who resist it. Law schools, bar councils and the judiciary must prepare for this shift through training and clear guidelines.

AI is surely not the end of advocacy. However, it will transform it drastically. Pakistan must prepare for this digital future. Else, we risk being left behind while the rest of the world moves ahead.

Bibi Khadija Siddiqui

Shikarpur

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025