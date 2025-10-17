E-Paper | October 17, 2025

France, Britain refine plans at UN for Gaza force

Reuters Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 05:19am

PARIS: France and Britain, in coordination with the United States, are working to finalise a UN Security Council resolution in the coming days that would lay the foundation for a future international force in Gaza, France said on Thursday.

With a shaky US-mediated ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holding, planning has begun for an international force to stabilise security in the Palestinian enclave, two senior US advisers said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Paris, French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux said such a force needed a UN mandate to provide a strong foundation in international law and ease the process of getting potential contributions from countries.

“France is working closely with its partners on the establishment of such an international mission, which must be formalised through the adoption of a UN Security Council resolution,” he said.

UN mandate

“Discussions, notably with the Americans and British, are ongoing to propose this resolution in the coming days.” Paris hosted talks with other European and Arab powers on October 10 to flesh out ideas for Gaza’s post-conflict transition, including how an international force could take shape.

Diplomats said the stabilisation force would not be a formal United Nations peacekeeping force paid for by the world body. Instead, a Security Council resolution could mirror action taken by the 15-member body to back the deployment of an international force to combat armed gangs in Haiti.

That resolution spells out and authorizes the mission and states contributing to the force to “take all necessary measures” code for the use of force to carry out the mandate.

“The stabilisation force will take some time,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer told parliament on Tuesday. “The terms of reference are still being drawn up. There is a United Nations Security Council resolution on the establishment of the force, or I hope there will be, but the wider terms of reference are not yet agreed.”

Troops offer

Among the countries the US is speaking to about contributing to the force are Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar, and Azerbaijan, the advisers said on condition of anonymity. There are also currently up to two dozen US troops in the region to help set up the operation, serving in a “coordination, oversight” role, they said. Italy has publicly said it was willing to take part.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto told the United Nations General Assembly on September 23 that if there was a UN resolution, Indonesia was prepared to deploy 20,000 or more troops in Gaza to help secure peace.

The 193-member UN General Assembly last month overwhelmingly voted to endorse a declaration that aimed to advance a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, which supports the deployment of a temporary international stabilisation mission mandated by the UN Security Council.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

