Three ‘rapists’ arrested as survivor reveals ordeal

OKARA: Police have arrested three alleged rapists after the victim came forward and disclosed his ordeal almost six months after the incident.

As per the first information report (FIR), in April 2025 victim ‘W’ of Qasmana village went with three of his friends of the same village to nearby fields. There, the FIR said, the trio allegedly raped W after threatening to kill him and releasing the video of the incident on social media.

The FIR further said that the suspects started blackmailing the victim and took around Rs500,000 from him.

When the suspects demanded more money, the victim disclosed the incident to his parents and other witnesses in the FIR.

The Dipalpur Saddar police registered a case against the alleged rape and blackmail on the complaint of the victim’s father.

The police claimed to have arrested all the three suspects.

ENCOUNTER: A suspect was killed during an alleged encounter with the Crime Control Department (CCD) near the Mataan railway level crossing near Haveli Lakha.

According to the police, a CCD team was patrolling in the area on Wednesday night, when three men on a motorcycle were signalled to stop. However, the police claimed the men started firing on the patrolling team, which was retaliated.

Police said that when the guns went silent, the dead body of one suspect was found from the area. Police claimed the suspect was killed by the firing of his two accomplices, who managed to escape. The team also claimed to recover a weapon, bullets and motorcycle from the scene.

The victim was identified as Saleem alias Saleemi alias Boota from Pir Ghani of Pakpattan district and was found involved in 35 cases of heinous crimes, including stealing Wapda transformers.

WHITE CANE DAY: The White Cane Safety Day was observed by the Okara Blind Welfare Society where MNA Chaudhry Riazul Haq Juj was the chief guest and Assistant Commissioner Rab Nawaz Chaddhar also participated.

Speakers appreciated the blind community and white canes were distributed among the participants. They urged the general public to give equal rights to the blind.

MNA Riazul Haq said that the government was responsible for the free and quality education while also ensuring provision of job opportunities to the blind community.

