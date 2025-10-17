E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Centurion Labuschagne sends Ashes message

AFP Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 05:18am

SYDNEY: Run-hungry Marnus Labuschagne slammed his fourth century in five innings on Thursday to make an emphatic case to be in Australia’s side for the opening Ashes Test against England.

The Queensland captain was dropped ahead of Australia’s mid-year Test tour of the West Indies after an extended lean spell.

But he has come roaring back to stake his claim to be part of the team that pads up in Perth on Nov 21.

Batting at three, he crunched 159 off 197 balls against South Australia, while Test opener Usman Khawaja hit a composed 46.

Labuschagne’s ton backed up the 160 he made in the opening Sheffield Shield round against Tasmania. He has also blitzed two 50-over centuries this season.

The 31-year-old opened with Khawaja in June’s losing World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s.

But a growing chorus of former greats, led by David Warner and Matthew Hayden, are adamant he should revert to his usual spot at number three.

That would mean all-rounder Cameron Green shifts back to six and Beau Webster misses out in Perth, with the question of who opens with Khawaja still to be resolved.

Incumbent opener Sam Konstas’s quest to retain his spot has not gone well. After a forgettable West Indies series, the 20-year-old was dismissed for a four-ball duck playing for New South Wales against Victoria on Wednesday. He made only four and 14 against Western Australia last week, leaving selectors with plenty to ponder.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spiralling conflict
17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

W ITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...
Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...