Two minor girls drown in floodwater

Our Correspondent Published October 17, 2025

BAHAWALPUR: Two minor girls drowned in the floodwater at village Kotla Shah Rasool near Jalalpur Pirwala on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122, Taskean (4) and Haya Fatima (5) were playing outside their house when they accidentally fell into the stagnant floodwater and drowned. The locals retrieved their bodies.

The floodwater is still standing at many places in the area, posing a threat to the people, especially minor children. The floodwater is also breeding mosquitoes that may lead to epidemics. The authorities should take measures to drain the floodwater out.

TORTURE: A class IV student was allegedly tortured and humiliated as his hair was cut by a teacher at the Govt Primary School, Chah Gachiwala, at Basti Nonari in the suburbs of Bahawalpur city.

According to the parents of the student, Hammad, the teacher, identified as Athar, cut their son’s hair to punish him for some petty misunderstanding and minor mistake in the classroom.

When contacted, the officials of the secondary education department, Bahawalpur said the parents had not submitted any application for an action against the teacher. They said if parents demanded, action would be taken against the teacher.

In another incident at the Government School No 3 in Jahanian city of district Khanewal, a teacher, Muhammad Tufail, brutally tortured class IV student Shahzaib with clubs for not learning his lesson. According to victim’s father Muhammad Shafi Abdullah, a resident of Chak 107/10-R, there were torture marks on his child’s body.

He appealed to the deputy commissioner and CEO education Khanewal to take notice of the incident.

GSCWU: The new campus of Government Sadiq College Women University (GSCWU) Bahawalpur at the former Home Economics College building started functioning on Thursday.

The new campus building was recently handed over to the women’s university by the Punjab Higher Education Department (PHED) and the Collegiate Directorate, Bahawalpur.

GSCWU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shazia Anjum toldDawnthat for the time being four departments of zoology, food sciences, biotechnology and biochemistry had been shifted to a new campus where the research and activities would also be introduced.

She added that travelling facilities to students by university’s buses had been provided and complete security measures had also been ensured for the students.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

