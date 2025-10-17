Water line repair leaves city’s two districts dry

KARACHI: As the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board claimed to have completed the repair work on a main supply line on Thursday, residents of Central and East districts continue to grapple with severe water shortages and it seemed they would have to endure at least another 24 hours without water flowing out of taps.

The residents of the city’s two densely populated districts first faced acute shortage of water on Sunday due to a power breakdown at the North East Pumping Station.

Just as the underground cable fault was resolved on Tuesday, another setback hit the city’s water supply when a major 48-inch main line required repair, prompting KWSC to suspend water supply again for the replacement of a key valve along the K-II main line.

As a result, the water supply to Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, Federal B Area, Gulshan-i-Iqbal, Gulistan-i-Jauhar, Safoora Town etc was suspended.

Officials said that three of the 11 pumps at the North East Pumping Station had been temporarily shut down. Additionally, one pump at the Dhabeji Pumping Station was also taken offline for maintenance-related needs, which further affected the regular water supply in other parts of the city.

Residents complain of no water for past six days; officials say valve replacement, power outage causing shortages

A resident of Federal B. Area said that he had been waiting for five days just for a glimpse of water.

“Water is a basic right and authorities are sitting like silent spectators,” he lamented.

Muhammad Saleem Khan, a resident of Nazimabad, said that there had been no water in the area for the past six days. “I cannot afford to buy water through tankers,” he said.

Another resident of the vicinity said that he was tired of asking for a bucket of water from his neighbours. “I have moved my family to my elder brother’s house as we have no water,” he said.

The water shortage in parts of the two districts has led to a surge in demand for water tankers, causing prices to skyrocket, further burdening residents who are forced to buy water at exorbitant rates.

A resident of Gulistan-i-Jauhar said that he paid a huge amount to get water tanker at his home. “I was lucky to get it, or perhaps I could afford,” he added.

Meanwhile, a KWSC spokesman said that the water utility had completed the repair of the damaged 48-inch diameter rising main line at the North East Pumping Station K-II, restoring water supply to the affected areas of the city.

He said that the repair work had been completed successfully and that supply operations have resumed.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025