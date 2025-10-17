Chinese engineers’ safety: Security firm official booked for negligence

SAHIWAL:Chichawatni police on Thursday booked a private security company shift in-charge for his alleged negligence and failure to observe prescribed protocols regarding the safety of the Chinese engineers and other staff working on a development project near Kotla Adeeb Shaheed.

Reports say Chinese engineers and technical staff had been stationed near Kotla Adeeb Shaheed for ongoing work on a project.

The security of the Chinese nationals had been entrusted to a private firm, Advisory Security Company.

However, the Chinese company’s representatives had been complaining about the alleged dereliction of duty by the security firm’s shift in-charge, Maqsood Ahmed, during the night shift and violations of SOPs.

Following persistent non-compliance of security protocols and failure to address the concerns, the Chinese officials formally approached local police and filed a complaint against the shift in-charge.

After consultation with District Police Officer Rana Tahir, Chichawatni Saddar police registered a case against the shift in-charge under Section 14 of the Punjab Security of Vulnerable Establishments Act 2015 on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Afzal.

The SHO says that the suspect was yet to be arrested.

SUSPECT KILLED:An alleged criminal was killed during an early morning “encounter” with the Crime Control Department (CCD) near Sunder Choki, Adda Bahadur Shah, Sahiwal tehsil, while his two accomplices managed to escape.

According to the CCD officials, Inspector Saeed Ahmed attempted to intercept three suspects riding a motorcycle near a temporary picket at Sunder Choki around 3am on Thursday.

The suspects allegedly opened fire on the police.

The police returned the fire and a crossfire ensued between them and the suspects.

After the firing stopped, the police found one of the suspects lying critically injured on the spot, who was identified as Ilyas. His two accomplices, Abid and Nasir, fled the scene, the police said.

The suspect was being shifted to hospital by a Rescue 1122 team when he succumbed to his bullet injuries, inflicted by his fleeing accomplices, the police claimed.

As per the CCD, Ilyas was wanted in multiple criminal cases.

The CCD registered a case against the two fleeing suspects under sections 186, 353, 324, 302, 411, 34 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 13 of the Arms Ordinance, on the complaint filed by Inspector Saeed Ahmed.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025