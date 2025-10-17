E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Two jailed for life in triple murder case

Sumair Abdullah Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 05:19am

KARACHI: A sessions court has handed down life imprisonment to two men in a case pertaining to a triple murder.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (Central) Ghulam Abbas Memon found Tanveer and Amir guilty of killing three persons, including a nine-year-old boy, and wounding several others by opening an indiscriminate fire while they were travelling towards Sohrab Goth in 2013.

The court also awarded them an additional five-year term for committing an offence under Section 324 (attempt to murder) and directed each of the accused to pay a compensation of Rs200,000 to the legal heirs against each deceased person, besides a fine.

Reasoning for not awarding capital punishment, the court observed that the lesser punishment is being awarded to the accused persons looking to the circumstances of the case whereby the motive has not been traced out rather remained shrouded in mystery. Besides, it added, it could not be established as to who was killed or injured by whose firing. Moreover, neither the crime weapon was seized from the possession of the accused persons nor was it recovered on their pointation. Therefore, all these circumstances are considered as mitigating circumstances, the judge said.

The case was remanded back to the trial court by the Sindh High Court with directions for a fresh trial after the accused challenged their conviction by the trial court.

According to the prosecution, the complainant stated that on Oct 14, 2013, he and his children had left home to purchase a sacrificial animal from Sohrab Goth by their vehicles. As they reached near Abdullah College, he, the complainant, saw his uncle, who has since passed away, present there. “My uncle asked his sons to kill us, upon which they opened fire resulting in the death of three passengers and injuries to several others,” he said.

One of the mothers of deceased persons, Sajida Hanif, narrated the previous history of the enmity between the accused persons and her family over financial dispute. However, the court noted: “She [Sajida] has tried to introduce the enmity as motive. However, such motive has never been set up by the prosecution in its case since inception nor brought the same on record through complainant and other witnesses.

“Therefore, the evidence of Ms Sajida Hanif to that effect also never warrants to considerations. Hence, her evidence being hearsay in nature is neither beneficial to the accused persons nor the same is in adverse to prosecution’s case, rather it is fully compatible with the evidence of ocular account.”

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Spiralling conflict
17 Oct, 2025

Spiralling conflict

W ITH at least three major cross-border clashes within a week, there is an urgent need to address the core issues...
Grassroots deprived
17 Oct, 2025

Grassroots deprived

T HE Punjab government’s move to bulldoze the controversial Punjab Local Government Bill, 2025, through the...
Going nowhere
17 Oct, 2025

Going nowhere

P AKISTAN has done it again. The country has held on to its spot near the bottom of the Henley Passport Index,...
Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...