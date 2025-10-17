E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Ways to overcome developing countries’ debt crisis urged

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 05:19am

KARACHI: A large number of fishermen community members, including women and activists, participated in a rally for climate justice and called for the cancellation of illegitimate debt.

The rally began from an area near the Korangi Airbase and concluded at the Mal Jetty in Ibrahim Hyderi on Thursday.

Addressing the participants, Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF) General Secretary Saeed Baloch said that the global financial structure is dominated by rich countries and hence it is not responsive to the needs and priorities of the less developed countries.

“It is in the interest of all of us in the global south and north, to build a financing for development system that reduces inequality, provides stability and ensures adequate public finance for climate change,” he said, adding that still, the rich countries have chosen to defend an unjust status quo in which the poor countries are heavily under debt. He pointed out that in 2022, the developing countries paid US $49 billion more to their external creditors than they received in fresh disbursements.

PFF President Majeed Motani said that the UN Climate Convention legally obligates developed countries that have caused the climate crisis to cover the costs of climate mitigation, adaptation, loss and damage and just transition in developing countries. “Although developed countries have long claimed that they lack the public funds for climate finance and climate activities emphasise that climate finance must be delivered in the form of public, predictable, grant-based finance, instead of loans that will only exacerbate the already unsustainable debt crisis in the developing world,” he said.

PFF Karachi Secretary Talib Kachhi said that debt is the greatest challenge for the Fourth Financing for Development Conference. “As we face a new debt crisis trapped in a system that concentrates power in a few hands, it is urgently required to initiate real reform and lay the foundations for truly democratic governance. A UN convention on sovereign debt, in which all countries have a voice, can deliver fair, sustainable and equitable solutions for all,” he said.

“We are living in the era of the billionaire, but this is also a time of a debt crisis. We are out on the streets to demand the cancellation of illegitimate and unsustainable debts,” he added.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

