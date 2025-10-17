Growers will stop cultivating wheat if support price not raised: SCA

LARKANA: The Larkana chapter of the Sindh Chamber of Agriculture has warned if the Sindh government does not fix support price for wheat at Rs4,000 per 40 kilogram, growers will stop cultivating wheat this year.

SCA President Syed Siraj-ul-Oliya Rashdi, who presided over a meeting of the growers’ body here on Thursday, said that inflation in Pakistan had become unbearable for the common man as the price of flour had reached Rs110 per kg, while a 10 kg bag was now being sold for Rs1,100.

He said that it was the same flour that was purchased from wheat growers at the rate of Rs60 per kg, an increase of over 90 per cent in price. A tandoori roti was now sold for Rs20–25, whereas the government had fixed its price at Rs12, with a maximum limit of Rs15, he said.

“Where is the administration? Are the officers asleep, or is the entire government team in slumber?” he questioned.

He said that obstacles to the supply of wheat had increased, making it difficult for public to obtain it at reasonable prices. On the other hand, price of rice flour had also increased, he said.

He said that farmers were currently selling paddy at Rs3,800 per 40 kg, but the official rate had now been set at Rs2,000 per 40 kg. Similarly, he said, the price of Basmati rice had increased by Rs60 per kg, yet the Basmati paddy was still being bought from farmers at rates much lower than even ordinary varieties of IRRI-6 and IRRI-8.

Likewise, vegetables purchased cheaply from farmers were being sold at 100pc higher prices, but no one was there to question the traders, he said.

According to Pakistan’s finance minister, the national inflation rate was only 4.5per cent, yet the ground reality told a very different story — the worried faces of people, their simple clothing, and unaffordable food prices clearly showed how inflation had made their lives extremely difficult, said Rashdi.

The farmers appealed to Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari not to remain confined to statements but compel the government to take practical steps to resolve growers’ issues. Labourers and farmers were losing their livelihoods and inflation had broken their backs, he said. Fertilisers, seeds, and agricultural machinery had become 100pc more expensive, while middlemen continued to purchase crops from farmers at low prices and earn massive profits, he said.

Farmers were sinking deeper into debt with each passing day, he said. Farming was the only source of livelihood and identity for the growers, but without fair prices, cultivation had become a burden rather than a blessing, he said.

Rashdi said that global wheat production was not encouraging this year. Considering this, India had raised the official wheat procurement price, while Iran had raised it by 40pc compared to last year’s price, he said.

For Pakistan, it would be beneficial to produce 30 million tonnes of wheat this year, he said. To achieve this, fertiliser prices must be reduced, and the government must immediately fix the wheat procurement price at Rs4,000 per 40 kg, otherwise the grain’s production in the country would be adversely affected, he added.

