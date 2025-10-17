Only coordinated actions in Sindh-Punjab riverine areas can bring peace: Sharjeel

SUKKUR/LARKANA: Senior Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that law and order in riverine areas can only be restored when Sindh and Punjab conduct coordinated operations in their respective riverine areas.

He told media persons at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Airport here on Thursday that joint operations would leave criminals no place to hide. “Mutual efforts are required. We are trying to get the Punjab government to carry out operations together,” he said.

He said that the Sindh government had adopted a policy to deal differently any dacoit, who surrendered voluntarily to the law. “It is better that dacoits lay down arms so they are not killed in police encounters. Ensuring safety of everyone’s life and property is the prime duty of the government,” he said.

He said that after a high-level PML-N delegation had met President Asif Ali Zardari in Nawabshah the tone of statements from both sides had cooled down.

Memon said the government was taking strict action against undocumented Afghans if any was still residing in Sindh. Numerous arrests of illegal Afghan nationals had been made in Karachi, and some individuals had been deported after arrest, he said.

The government’s policy regarding foreign nationals was absolutely clear, he said and added that Pakistan had tried to maintain good relations with all neighbouring countries and all Pakistani governments had aided Afghanistan in its trying times, he said.

But, he warned, when one acted as a proxy for another country and had his representatives carry out attacks on our innocent citizens, the armed forces’ retaliatory actions send a message to all.

“We are a peaceful people, but we will not tolerate any provocation against Pakistan. If anyone initiates aggression, Pakistan will give a crushing response. However, Pakistan will never start hostilities, but it will bring them to an end,” he said.

He said the Sindh government planned to run a fast train from Karachi to Sukkur and the Transport Department was in talks with international investors for this purpose.

Sharjeel condoles Durrani’s death

The minister arrived in Garhi Yaseen on Thursday and offered condolences to the bereaved family of late Agha Siraj Khan Durrani.

Talking later to journalists, the minister said that Durrani was a great asset of the Pakistan Peoples Party, who remained loyal to the party throughout his life.

He was a good-natured person and an excellent parliamentarian whose services as Speaker of Sindh Assembly were outstanding, he said.

Accompanied by Sindh Minister for Works, Services and Prisons Haji Ali Hasan Zardari, Minister for Livestock Mohammad Ali Malkani, MNA Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, and MPAs Imdad Pitafi and Siraj Qasim Soomro, Sharjeel Memon said that Durrani faced all trials with courage but never compromised on his principled stance. During his tenure as Speaker, he played a remarkable role and set a great example of leadership and dedication, he said.

He said that PPP leadership had fought legal battles in courts and sought justice through constitutional means.

He said in answer to a question that the provincial government had established a world-class economic zone in Khairpur and more than two million houses for flood-affected people.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025