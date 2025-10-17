Full Details Of Planned TLP Crackdown | Dawn News

Updated 16 Oct, 2025 Navigating fragility PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...

16 Oct, 2025 Encounters surge THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...

16 Oct, 2025 Invisible childhood THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...

Updated 15 Oct, 2025 Mideast peace? AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...

15 Oct, 2025 Washington meetings FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...