Governor honours labourer’s son for achieving first position in Pindi board’s inter exams

TAXILA: The Punjab GovernorSardar Saleem Haider Khan on Thursday feilcitated a laborer’s son Mohammad Rubas who clinched first position in intermediate examination of Rawalpindi Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (RBISE) by obtaining 1,097 marks out of 1200.

The Governor presented him with a cheque of Rs200,000 and an honorary shield in recognition of his outstanding achievement in the Annual Award Distribution Ceremony of Intermediate (ICS) 2025 at a private college in Pindigheb, Attock.

“Education and health are the basic rights of every citizen, and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has always prioritised these sectors,” said the Punjab governor while addressing the event.

He reaffirmed the government’s resolve to expand educational facilities, especially in remote and rural areas, to ensure equal opportunities for all.

The governor emphasised that the Punjab government has launched a number of initiatives aimed at promoting education and improving literacy rate across the province.

Under the ongoing programmes, upgradation of government schools, establishment of model colleges in backward tehsils, and digital learning projects have been introduced to bridge the gap between urban and rural education standards.

He said that the Punjab Education Endowment Fund (PEEF) continues to play a vital role in supporting deserving students from low-income families, enabling thousands to pursue higher education in colleges and universities.

Moreover, scholarships, transport facilities, and free textbooks have been provided to students of underprivileged areas to encourage enrollment and reduce dropout rates.

Governor Haider also highlighted that the provincial government has been focusing on teacher training programmes, improving classroom infrastructure, and integrating STEM and IT education to prepare students for modern challenges.

He added that special attention is being given to girls’ education in rural Punjab through the establishment of new schools and hostels, ensuring that no child is deprived of learning due to social or financial barriers.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025