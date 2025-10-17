E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Police to facilitate survey teams in Pindi

Mohammad Asghar Published October 17, 2025

RAWALPINDI: A door-to-door survey has been initiated at the district, tehsil and union council levels to register people and provide them with facilities and products at their doorsteps under the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Programme.

Over 350 field officers have been tasked with conducting the survey in the district of Rawalpindi, including cantonment areas.

The district administration has also sought help from the city police officer (CPO) for facilitating the staff deployed for the survey.

In this regard, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani has issued orders to the divisional SPs, all sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) and SHOs to provide security and other support to the teams.

In line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the welfare programmes of the Punjab government such as Kisan Card, Himmat Card, Health Card etc., will be implemented across the province.

Welfare programmes like Bikes Scheme, Livestock Card, Scholarship Programme, Apnachhat Apna Ghar Scheme, Roshan Gharana Solar Programme and Nigahban Ramazan Package have been launched for which a door-to-door survey has also been started across Punjab to ascertain the current situation of individuals, families and livestock.

In addition to the door-to-door survey, 5,000 registration centres have been made operational across Punjab for the registration of citizens under the Socio-Economic Registry Project, while online registration facilities will also be provided soon.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

