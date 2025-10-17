E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Breast cancer still poses a threat: Gilani

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 05:19am

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani has underlined the need for joint efforts to create awareness of breast cancer as the disease still continues to pose threat to women of the country.

He was addressing a seminar on breast cancer awareness as chief guest, jointly organised by some private organisations. The event aimed to promote early detection, education, and community engagement in the fight against breast cancer.

Mr Gilani stated that such partnerships between the public and private sectors were vital for advancing preventive healthcare and saving lives.

Highlighting the significance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Senate chairman said that October is not merely a symbolic period marked by pink ribbons and public campaigns, but a time for renewed commitment and education about a disease that continues to claim too many lives.

He expressed concern over the growing prevalence of breast cancer among women in Pakistan and the challenges of delayed diagnosis due to social stigma and lack of awareness.

“Behind every number is a mother, a sister, a daughter — someone whose dreams and potential are cut short by this devastating disease,” he remarked.

Senate chairman stressed the need for integrating mental health support into cancer care, underscoring that psychological counselling and support groups must be accessible from diagnosis through recovery.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

