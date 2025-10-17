E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Senate body orders to construct boundary wall to secure Murree state land

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 05:19am

ISLAMABAD: A Senate committee on Thursday directed authorities to build a boundary wall around 38 kanal of state land in Murree to prevent encroachment and to utilise the property for public benefit.

The Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works, which convened in the presence of Senator Nasir Mehmood as chair, discussed, among other items, the 38 kanal land, part of which is in possession of Constantia Lodge in Murree, belonging to the Ministry of Housing and Works.

According to the housing ministry, the pre-partition property in Murree was taken over by the Evacuee Trust Property Board after independence. In the past, the lodge was also used by the Foreign Office to accommodate foreign missions and was leased to the Brazilian Embassy.

Later, the property was transferred to the Public Works Department (PWD) – now a defunct organisation – of the Ministry of Housing in 1999. However, locals who reside there have been involved in litigation over the land.

During the committee meeting, it was revealed that the original land file had been missing for years. The committee was informed that, after persistent efforts, the file has now been recovered and the property is officially registered in the name of the Ministry of Housing and Works.

The committee was told that there had been a recent attempt to illegally occupy the land, and FIRs had been filed against the perpetrators. The committee condemned the encroachment attempt and ordered that the property be secured immediately, including the construction of a boundary wall, and that planning commence to utilise the land for public benefit.

The chairman further instructed the Commissioner’s Office and Revenue Department to act swiftly in safeguarding government land and to work closely with the ministry.

The committee emphasised that administrative inaction and weak enforcement encourage illegal encroachments and undermine the rule of law. It also called for the development of a standard operating framework for such properties to prevent future misuse or delays in development plans.

The committee also received a briefing on issues faced by former PWD employees following the department’s dissolution. It examined concerns such as unpaid salaries, delays in induction, and the failure of departments, notably the CDA, to comply with the Federal Cabinet decision on employee absorption, despite the transfer of salary budgets.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

