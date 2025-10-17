Pakistan and Afghanistan to hold talks in doha | Full details of planned TLP crackdown |Zara Hat Kay Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 01:00am 0 Pakistan and Afghanistan to hold talks in doha | Full details of planned TLP crackdown |Zara Hat Kay Join our Whatsapp channel Videos Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews مونسٹر سیریز: اپنے سفاک جرائم سے امریکی معاشرے کو بدلنے والا ایڈ گین کون تھا؟ ’بھٹو صاحب کو جب تک بلوچستان آپریشن کی غلطی کا احساس ہوا، بہت دیر ہوچکی تھی‘ بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ Dawn News English Subscribe Could Long-Range Tomahawks Reshape Russia-Ukraine War? US Supreme Court Weighs Major Voting Rights Act Case, Expert Calls It a ‘Blockbuster Case’ Key Moments: Iran’s Nuclear Programme Explained: Why Is Brussels Protesting? Gaza Roundup: Five Killed Ceasefire Wavers Between Israel and Hamas Why Pakistan Can’t Escape Its Smog Problem The Air We Breathe Conference: All You Need To Know Comments Closed