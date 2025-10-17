Private clinic damaged in Khar explosion

BAJAUR: A bomb explosion severely damaged a private health clinic here in Khar tehsil on Thursday evening.

Police and residents said that the incident occurred at the clinic of Dr Mushtaq Ahmed, located in a medicine market outside the district headquarters hospital in Khar.

They, however, said that no loss of life was reported in the blast, which partially damaged the clinic.

The clinic was closed at the time of the explosion.

A police official told this correspondent that a team of police personnel quickly reached the scene after the blast and cordoned off the area.

The official, though, didn’t mention the nature of the bomb but said that the explosive device was placed at the clinic gate by some unidentified miscreants. “We are investigating the matter to determine its motive and identify those involved in this criminal act,” the official said.

No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion, which occurred a day after a grenade attack on the house of Mubarak Zeb Khan, a local MNA and special assistant to the prime minister on tribal affairs, late on Wednesday evening.

