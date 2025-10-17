E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Jirga demands restoration of peace in Bajaur

Our Correspondent Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 05:20am

BAJAUR: Bajaur Aman Jirga has called for restoration of ‘lasting’ peace in the district.

The jirga made the call during a meeting held in Khar’s Civil Colony, aimed at reviewing the law and order situation in the district in the wake of the ongoing operation against terrorists in Lowi Mamund and War Mamund tehsils, according to a statement.

Elders, political and peace activists, including PTI MPA Dr Hamidur Rehman, ANP MPA Mohammad Nisar Khan, former governor Eng Shaukatullah Khan, Nawagai tehsil council chairman Dr Khalilur Rehman, PPP local chapter president Haji Sher Bahadur and PML-N president Malik Gul Kareem Khan attended the meeting.

The participants noted that the ongoing operation in Lowi Mamund and War Mamund had brought about some improvement in the law and order situation in the district. However, they noted with concern that some areas were yet to be declared cleared of terrorists despite the fact that the operation had been going on for about two months.

The participants stressed the need for effective and result-oriented efforts to purge the entire Lowi and War Mamund tehsils of terrorists at the earliest to restore peace and normalcy in the region.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

