PHC stays by-polls on Chitral NA seat

PESHAWAR: Peshawar High Court has temporarily stopped the process of by-election process in National Assembly constituency, NA-1 Chitral, which fell vacant after disqualification of the then MNA, Abdul Latif.

A bench consisting of Justice Syed Arshad Ali and Justice Wiqar Ahmad issued notice to Election Commission of Pakistan, seeking its response to the plea of Abdul Latif against order of ECP of disqualifying him and subsequent notification of declaring his seat vacant by de-notifying him as an MNA on July 29, 2025.

The bench was hearing an application filed by Mr Latif, seeking revival of his main petition, which was adjourned for indefinite period by PHC on the ground that he had not surrendered to law after his conviction by an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad on May 30, 2025.

It is pertinent to mention here that the high court had decided on Oct 1 to adjourn sine die (for indefinite period) five petitions filed by former leaders of opposition in National Assembly and Senate, Omar Ayub Khan and Shibli Faraz, respectively, and Abdul Latif, asking them to surrender before the relevant court.

“Upon doing so, they may move an appropriate application for resurrection/revival of these petitions,” the court had ordered at that time. The court had observed that they (judges) couldn’t ignore the fact that petitioners, having been convicted by anti-terrorism courts had not surrendered before the appropriate forum where their appeals were pending adjudication.

“Until they do so, we are constrained from granting them any relief,” the bench had ruled. All the three had challenged their disqualification by ECP after their convictions by anti-terrorism courts. ECP had de-notified them as MNAs and senator.

Mr Latif’s disqualification by ECP stemmed from his conviction by an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad in May on account of his involvement in a May 9, 2023, protest.

Advocate Mohammad Muazzam Butt appeared for Mr Latif and said that following the earlier order of high court, his client had surrendered before the relevant court.

He stated that the high court had earlier declined to grant relief to the petitioner unless he surrendered to the court. He said that ECP had on Oct 9 announced schedule of bye-election in NA-1 Chitral according to which polling would be held on Nov 23.

He requested the bench to suspend operation over the said notification till final disposal of the main petition of Mr Latif. The bench fixed Oct 23 for next hearing of the petition.

The petitioner has requested the court to declare as unconstitutional, unlawful and without jurisdiction the impugned order of July 29 passed by ECP in three cases against him and the corresponding notification of the same date.

He requested the court to declare that the impugned order and notification were passed in violation of due process of law and principle of natural justice. He prayed the court to declare as unlawful the reference forwarded against him by National Assembly speaker without affording him due process.

He contended that under Article 63(2) of the Constitution, it was incumbent upon the speaker to provide notice and material to the petitioner to allow him an opportunity to respond, before sending a reference to ECP. different cheques in favour of the said firms.

