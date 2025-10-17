Foolproof security for OGDCL plant ordered

KOHAT: The commissioner of Kohat division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah, during a visit to the OGDCL Nashpa Gas Plant, Karak, conducted its security audit on Thursday and emphasised that no negligence or lapse will be tolerated on its safety.

According to an official statement issued, Mr Shah thoroughly reviewed the existing safety measures and directed the relevant authorities to maintain strict vigilance and ensure foolproof security of the installations.

During the visit, he reviewed the ongoing development projects, security arrangements and the progress of the anti-polio campaign.

He urged all the stakeholders across the Kohat division to sustain momentum, reaffirming that “polio eradication remained a top priority of the government and required collective efforts from all segments of society.”

He was accompanied by the deputy commissioner, Asad Sarwar, additional deputy commissioner (finance and planning) and other district officials.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025