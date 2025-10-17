E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Call for early cabinet nod to street vendors livelihood bill

Bureau Report Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 05:20am

PESHAWAR: The National Influencers, a public policy think tank, on Thursday welcomed the approval of the Ehsaas Street Vendors Livelihood Protection Bill by all relevant departments and ministers.

Now, the proposed law will be placed before the provincial cabinet for approval.

The bill marks a historic milestone in recognising and protecting the livelihoods of thousands of street vendors across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement.

The National Influencers urged the chief minister to ensure that the bill is included in the upcoming cabinet agenda and necessary actions are taken for its approval, fulfilling the long-standing demand of street vendors.

It added that the enactment of the bill would not only safeguard the street vendors’ livelihoods but also formally acknowledge their contribution to the economy.

“The Ehsaas Street Vendors Bill will serve as a dual benefit, providing dignity and legal protection to street vendors while contributing to government revenue generation through a structured and transparent framework,” it said.

The think tank said that the National Influencers had long been advocating for the formal recognition and regulation of street vendors.

It said it had conducted comprehensive research, facilitated the formation of street vendors’ associations, and consistently raised their issues at multiple forums.

The National Influencers also said it actively engaged with relevant secretaries and departments to end the harassment and eviction of vendors and promote dignified income opportunities for them.

Several discussions were held with the secretary of the local government department during the drafting of the bill to ensure that the needs and rights of street vendors are fully represented. The bill includes the establishment of dedicated street vendors councils with guaranteed representation of street vendors, ensuring their voices are heard in decision-making processes that directly affect their livelihoods.

The National Influencers commended the government’s collaborative spirit throughout the process and called upon the chief minister to ensure early approval of the bill by the cabinet, making Khyber Pakhtunkhwa a model for inclusive and humane economic governance.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

