E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Asma Jahangir group wins SCBA elections; Haroonur Rashid elected president

Wajih Ahmad Sheikh Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 01:28am

The Independent group, commonly known as Asma Jahangir group, on Thursday secured victory in the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) elections for the third consecutive year, with Haroonur Rashid elected as the new president and Zahid Aslam Awan elected secretary.

According to unofficial results, Rashid won by a comfortable margin over his rival, Taufiq Asif of the Hamid Khan-led Professional group. Rashid secured 629 votes from Lahore, while Asif secured 431 votes. The nearly 200-vote lead from Lahore proved decisive in ensuring Rashid’s overall victory.

The break-up of votes at other polling stations for Rashid and Asif is 120 and 101 at Quetta, 135 and 115 at Multan, 55 and 15 at Sukkur, 27 and 23 at Swat and 25 and 5 at Bannu, respectively.

Both presidential candidates were from Islamabad/Rawalpindi since the top slot this year was reserved for the federal capital as per a rotation policy. This marks the third consecutive victory of the Independent group on the top office of the SCBA.

For the secretary’s position, Zahid Awan bagged 595 votes, defeating Mian Irfan Akram, who received 442 votes at the Lahore registry polling station.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Navigating fragility
Updated 16 Oct, 2025

Navigating fragility

PAKISTAN remains caught between cautious economic optimism and persistent challenges. This is the central message of...
Encounters surge
16 Oct, 2025

Encounters surge

THE menace of extrajudicial killings of suspects by law enforcers is an age-old problem in Pakistan. But as rights...
Invisible childhood
16 Oct, 2025

Invisible childhood

THE world rightly sees child domestic workers as modern slaves, while domestic labour is categorised as informal...
Mideast peace?
Updated 15 Oct, 2025

Mideast peace?

AS some of the world’s most powerful leaders gathered in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday,...
Washington meetings
15 Oct, 2025

Washington meetings

FINANCE Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb is in Washington to participate in the IMF-World Bank plenary meeting and engage...
Victims of vengeance
15 Oct, 2025

Victims of vengeance

THE ordeal of the 42 Pakistani fishermen released from Indian jails this week exposes yet again the inhuman cost of...