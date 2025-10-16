E-Paper | October 16, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Jute exports

KARACHI: Pakistan will export more than four lakh bales of jute every month during the current season to foreign countries other than Bharat, it was authoritatively learned. A decision to this effect was taken as a result of the heavy demand for Pakistani jute from foreign countries, at a high-level meeting held in Karachi last evening [Oct 15], it is understood.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minis­ter Liaquat Ali Khan, Commerce Minister Faz­­l ur Rahman, Finance Minister Ghulam Mohammad, East Pakistan Premier Nurul Amin and the Chairman of the Jute Board. During … September 1950, Pakistan expor­ted about three-and-half lakh bales of jute to other countries except Bharat, it was stated.

The high-level meeting, it is also understood, discussed … measures for the implementation of the recently announced jute policy… . The Government, it is learnt, is also taking immediate steps to see that the jute growers get at least the minimum price… . In order to provide easy facilities … a number of jute growers cooperative societies for the purchase of the product will be organised soon in East Pakistan. — News agencies

