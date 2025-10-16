From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Jute exports

KARACHI: Pakistan will export more than four lakh bales of jute every month during the current season to foreign countries other than Bharat, it was authoritatively learned. A decision to this effect was taken as a result of the heavy demand for Pakistani jute from foreign countries, at a high-level meeting held in Karachi last evening [Oct 15], it is understood.
The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan, Commerce Minister Fazl ur Rahman, Finance Minister Ghulam Mohammad, East Pakistan Premier Nurul Amin and the Chairman of the Jute Board. During … September 1950, Pakistan exported about three-and-half lakh bales of jute to other countries except Bharat, it was stated.
The high-level meeting, it is also understood, discussed … measures for the implementation of the recently announced jute policy… . The Government, it is learnt, is also taking immediate steps to see that the jute growers get at least the minimum price… . In order to provide easy facilities … a number of jute growers cooperative societies for the purchase of the product will be organised soon in East Pakistan. — News agencies
