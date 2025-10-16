From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: Normalisation talks

NEW DELHI: The Indian External Affairs Minister, Mr Y.B. Chavan, today [Oct 15] indicated that talks between India and Pakistan would be resumed soon to accelerate the process of normalisation. Mr Chavan told reporters on his return from New York, where he met Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mr Aziz Ahmed, that the forthcoming meetings would be held on specific issues. The last round of talks … was held in April when the resumption of trade was agreed upon, but several other issues mentioned in the Simla Agreement … remain to be settled. Since then the two countries have exchanged angry notes. The outstanding subjects include overflights over each other’s territory and … actual resumption of diplomatic relations. In New York, Mr Chavan’s talks with Mr Aziz Ahmed were of a “goodwill” nature, but the [Indian] Minister indicated that further contacts would contain more substance. In Islamabad … no immediate comment was available… . — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Cairo,] a concerted call for mobilising Arab efforts to resolve the Lebanese crisis was made at tonight’s [Oct 15] inaugural session of the … Arab Foreign Ministers’ conference on Lebanon.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025