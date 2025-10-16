Behind in the race

DESPITE its massive potential, Pakistan tends to struggle when it comes to competitiveness across global markets. Countries such as Vietnam, Bangladesh and Cambodia have been able to attract investments and opportunities owing to reforms and modernisation, but Pakistan has remained stuck in a cycle of high costs, low productivity and poor policymaking.

According to data compiled by two of the top four global accounting and professional services networks, Pakistani industries pay $0.16 per kWh for electricity, which is more than double the rates in Sri Lanka ($0.06) and Indonesia ($0.07). Gas tariffs are equally punishing: captive power plants face $12.33 per mmBtu, while India secures supplies at just $6.89. Productivity paints an equally grim picture.

The World Bank estimates that a Pakistani worker contributes $7.20 per hour worked, against $18 in Sri Lanka and $15.70 in Indonesia. The so-called advantage of lower wages — $130.50 in Pakistan compared to $330.10 in Indonesia — evaporates when workers produce far less than they are supposed to. Cheap labour without efficiency is not a strength, it is a liability.

On the financial side, Pakistan remains one of the most expensive places to borrow. The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has fixed a policy rate that throttles business credit and investment. Add to this a heavy tax regime — 29 per cent corporate tax plus up to 10pc super tax — and it is no surprise that investors look elsewhere.

The end result is there for all to see. Industries find themselves squeezed between high input costs and shrinking export margins. Our counterparts in the region, meanwhile, are securing trade deals, building investor-friendly eco-systems, and integrating into global supply chains. The reason is not a mystery.

Energy pricing must be rationalised, tax policy must be simplified, and productivity must be boosted through skills and technology. Besides, the monetary policy should balance stability and growth instead of choking the economy in the name of control. The cost of inaction is clear: lost jobs, lost markets, and a lost future. We do not want that to happen, do we?

Nofal Rauf Chouhan

Lahore

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025