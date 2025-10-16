E-Paper | October 16, 2025

Public parks

THIS is with reference to the report ‘SHC voids KMC move to rent out nine parks, playgrounds’ (Sept 5). Times have changed. Rarely do we read a story in newspapers that makes our day. The said report brought a whiff of fresh air in such a stifling environment.

Way back during the 1980s and early 1990s, one had indulged in recording on camera the organised disfiguring of the City of Lights by quacks, big-budget advertisers and their outdoor advertising agencies in cahoots with civic agencies — the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), and cantonment boards.

The pattern behind this approach was simple: first build public parks, like Hill Park, Safari Park, Jheel Park, and others, then convert them into money-making commercial enterprises. In addition to allocating huge budgets for their main-tenance, funds were abused in the name of improvement, which was a euphemism for concretisation with cement, bricks, iron bars, poles, cables and lights. The unfor-tunate trend has continued over the years. The people of Karachi should thank the Sindh High Court for saving public parks.

S.M. Shahid
Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025

