THIS is with reference to the report ‘SHC voids KMC move to rent out nine parks, playgrounds’ (Sept 5). Times have changed. Rarely do we read a story in newspapers that makes our day. The said report brought a whiff of fresh air in such a stifling environment.

Way back during the 1980s and early 1990s, one had indulged in recording on camera the organised disfiguring of the City of Lights by quacks, big-budget advertisers and their outdoor advertising agencies in cahoots with civic agencies — the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), and cantonment boards.

The pattern behind this approach was simple: first build public parks, like Hill Park, Safari Park, Jheel Park, and others, then convert them into money-making commercial enterprises. In addition to allocating huge budgets for their main-tenance, funds were abused in the name of improvement, which was a euphemism for concretisation with cement, bricks, iron bars, poles, cables and lights. The unfor-tunate trend has continued over the years. The people of Karachi should thank the Sindh High Court for saving public parks.

S.M. Shahid

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025