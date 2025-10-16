TECHNOLOGY HAS LIMITATIONS: Technology might be neutral in its form, but not in its use. The e-ticketing system, recently introduced by Sindh government, has the potential to capture traffic violations and generate e-challans that would be delivered to the violator’s house. However, the decision to either send a challan onwards or consign it to the trash bin would not be made by the machines. Is there a technology to regulate this human interface? Moreover, the tech-nology already in possession of Sindh government has never been good enough to catch thieves, burglars, looters, snatchers and murderers, to say the least. But the same technology is being used to catch traffic violators. This is amazing, right? If technology is not biased, then who is?

Kamran Akhtar Siddiqui

Sukkur

ABUSE OF POWER: Powerful landlords in Uthal tehsil of Balochistan’s Lasbela district frequently misuse their influence to illegally occupy the lands of poor families. Unfortunately, they act as if they are above the law, and silence the villagers by spreading fear and indulging in harassment. But the local authorities remain ignorant, either out of fear or pressure, which only encourages these feudal lords and their associates to continue with their vicious acts of grabbing lands. Such silence is a betrayal to the people of Uthal who continue to suffer this injustice. It is time for higher authorities to intervene and put an end to this abuse of power, holding all wrongdoers accountable.

Abdul Saleem Angaria

Uthal

DAMAGED ROADS: The Garden East area from Gurumandir to Garden Zoo had been excavated extensively last year for some repair work related to the underlying gas pipelines. Almost one year has passed, but the roads continue to remain in a bad shape, made worse by the monsoon rains. The authorities, as always, continue to pass the buck on to each other. Even road repairs have become a matter of jurisdiction between federal and provincial governments. This is simply an excuse to hide negligence.

Aijaz Ali Khuwaja

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025