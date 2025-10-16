Four held for selling fake job letters, service cards

BAHAWALNAGAR: Four men, including a photocopy shop owner, were booked on Wednesday for allegedly selling fake job letters, service cards and other documents, charging hefty sums from desperate job seekers.

According to the FIR registered by the B Division police on the complaint of an official of the Punjab Socioeconomic Registry (PSER) Urban Unit, they received information that the owner of a photocopy shop in front of the deputy commissioner’s office, and his three accomplices, impersonating Urban Unit staffers, were fraudulently extorting large sums of money from unsuspecting people seeking government jobs.

About their modus operandi, the complainant says that the suspects would lure people by offering them “government jobs”.

He says in the FIR that the suspects would prepare bogus job letters and service cards and mint money by defrauding people.

It says that on Oct 14, when Urban Unit officials arrived at the photocopy shop on a tip-off, the four suspects, were selling fake documents to some job seekers against hefty amounts.

When the officials confronted the suspects impersonating Urban Unit staffers, they began using abusive language.

The officials immediately reported the matter to the police which booked the suspects under sections 170, 171, 420, 468, and 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

There are unconfirmed reports that one of the suspects has been arrested by the police, while the others fled away.

BLIND MURDER: Police have yet to trace the killers of a labourer who was shot dead by three unknown motorcyclists when he was asleep outdoors in Nazeer Colony, Bahawalnagar.

According to the victim’s father, Niaz Khan, a resident of Nazeer Colony, on Oct 13, his eldest son Fayyaz was asleep outside his house for the security of his livestock, when three unidentified men riding a motorcycle shot him dead and fled away.

According to the victim’s family and neighbours, despite being promptly informed of the murder, the B Division police arrived at the scene after several hours.

They alleged that the police were showing slackness in tracing and arresting the killers.

They demanded the Punjab IGP take notice of the murder and order his subordinates to trace and arrest the killers.

When contacted, a police spokesperson claimed that the search for the killers was on.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025