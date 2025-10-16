Governor reinstates UoG teacher after exonerating him from misconduct

GUJRAT: Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan as the chancellor of the University of Gujrat (UoG) has set aside the syndicate’s decision to dismiss Prof Dr Muhammad Mushahid Anwar from service, exonerating him from misconduct and ordering his reinstatement as professor of geography.

The governor issued the decision under section 16(2)(b) of the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability (Peeda) Act, 2006, declaring the action taken by the syndicate as “disproportionately harsh” and inconsistent with the law.

Prof Anwar, however, had tendered his resignation from the UoG soon after being reinstated, and sources close to him said that he had joined a university in Germany.

Prof Anwar, who has served as the pro-vice chancellor, dean and acting vice chancellor of UoG, was dismissed by the university syndicate on Aug 21, 2025, on allegations of submitting a fake experience certificate from an NGO, SCOPE, for his appointment as professor in 2016.

Varsity’s syndicate had dismissed him on allegations of submitting fake experience certificate

He challenged the dismissal before the chancellor, arguing that he was denied due process and proper opportunity of defence as guaranteed under the Peeda Act.

In a detailed written order, the chancellor held that the inquiry proceedings were fundamentally flawed. He noted that responsibility had been placed solely on the appointee, whereas no proceedings were initiated against the members of the scrutiny committee, selection board or the syndicate of 2016, who had examined and approved the same experience certificate during his appointment.

The order stated if any procedural irregularity existed at the time of the appointment, all responsible bodies must be examined rather than placing selective liability on one individual.

The chancellor also observed that no forensic examination or documentary verification of the disputed experience certificate was conducted. He further noted that neither the complainant nor the individual who submitted an affidavit against Prof Anwar were produced for cross-examination, while potentially relevant defence evidence -- such as audio-visual material -- was not examined by the inquiry committee.

The order also criticised the role of the departmental representative, who failed to perform his statutory responsibility of producing documentary evidence and summoning witnesses, thereby weakening the prosecution case and violating inquiry protocol under the Peeda framework.

Official sources said that in the last few years at least 30 syndicate decisions had been set aside by the governor’s office on grounds of legal infirmities, bias, or violation of merit.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025