Sialkot to have new industrial estate

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has granted principal approval to establish a new industrial estate in Sialkot while chairing a meeting to review matters relating to industrial estates across the province.

She agreed to develop the industrial estate on 400 acres of land near the Sialkot International Airport. She also agreed to offer four industrial estates to foreign investors, in addition to industrial estates in Bhalwal, Vehari and Bahawalpur being considered for potential investment from Saudi investors.

In a significant policy shift, she decided to allocate the Chunian Industrial Estate to the Fisheries Department.

The chief minister was presented with audit reports of FIEDMC (Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company) and PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development & Management Company), revealing multiple irregularities and financial discrepancies.

She took notice of audit reports and ordered action against those who committed financial irregularities. “Fraud was committed right under the nose of previous (PTI-led) administration and no one bothered to intervene. It is our foremost duty to safeguard every inch of government land in the province.”

The meeting decided to amend existing rules and regulations to ensure success of industrial estates across Punjab.

The CM directed the authorities concerned to carry out a comprehensive review and restructuring of the current policy governing all industrial estates in Punjab.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025