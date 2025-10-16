E-Paper | October 16, 2025

Bank cashier arrested for Rs5 million embezzlement

Our Correspondent Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 07:33am

TOBA TEK SINGH: Faisalabad Civil Lines police arrested on Wednesday a bank cashier for alleged misappropriation of Rs5 million cash.

Bank Manager Jawad Saleem claimed in the first information report registered under section 408 of Pakistan Penal Code that he sent cashier Mazhar Ali Khan to bring a cash of Rs600m from State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) but when the amount was counted it was short of a Rs5 million bundle of Rs5,000 notes.

During inquiry, it was confirmed by SBP CCTV cameras that Rs600m were handed over to him at the bank but he misappropriated a bundle of Rs5m on way to the branch in the vehicle.

A spokesperson for CPO claimed that after arresting him Rs3.5m had been recovered from his custody and efforts were underway to get the remaining money.

RETAILERS HELD: Ahmadpur Sial (Jhang) Assistant Commissioner Tariq Mahmood Gill conducted on Wednesday a surprise visit to Benazir Income Support Programe (BISP) Garh Mor centre and handed over to police 11 retailers for deducting money from the women who had complained to the AC in this regard.

Cases had been registered against retailers identified as Usman Ijaz, Usman Azam, Shahid, Adnan, Mujahid, Allah Ditta, Zahid,Waqas and Farman.

RECOVERED: Jhang Saddar police raided on Wednesday a house in Multan and rescued a kidnapped transperson ‘Q’ belonging to Muzaffargarh.

Police spokesperson claimed that on Oct 14 late night, she was returning after performing at mela of Pir Meerak Sial when one Zeshan and his six accomplices abducted her at gunpoint and demanded ransom money for her release. Police also arrested kidnapper Zeshan and his accomplice Israr.

SEMINAR: Faisalabad government college women university’s Learning Resource Centre (LRC) organised on Wednesday an engaging seminar titled “Literacy & Knowledge Enrichment” under the Developing Young Leaders Programme, in collaboration with the Society of Reading & Knowledge (SRK), Literary Society, and Reading Club.

The seminar promoted reading culture, critical thinking, and leadership among students through essay and speech competition.

FDA Director General M Asif Chaudhry as chief guest, emphasised the vital role of educated youth in national progress and praised the SRK Reading App for advancing digital literacy.

Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen encouraged students to adopt purposeful reading habits that shape character and broaden perspective towards life and the world.

Other prominent speakers, including Rana Muhammad Abid Khan, Tariq Khan Niazi, Waheed Rammy, and Adnan Baig, highlighted the transformative power of reading, creativity and intellectual engagement. Prof Dr Saima Akram, convener Library Committee, also spoke.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025

