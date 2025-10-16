TOBA TEK SINGH: The Government College University Faisalabad organised an awareness seminar on breast cancer under the theme “Early detection is the best prevention”, as part of global efforts to promote women’s health and early cancer screening.

The event was organised by the Faculty of Medical Sciences in collaboration with the Directorate of Students’ Affairs. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam, said that breast cancer is not an incurable disease, and thousands of lives can be saved through early diagnosis, timely treatment, and public awareness.

