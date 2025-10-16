E-Paper | October 16, 2025

Seminar on breast cancer

A Correspondent Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 07:29am

TOBA TEK SINGH: The Government College University Faisalabad organised an awareness seminar on breast cancer under the theme “Early detection is the best prevention”, as part of global efforts to promote women’s health and early cancer screening.

The event was organised by the Faculty of Medical Sciences in collaboration with the Directorate of Students’ Affairs. Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam, said that breast cancer is not an incurable disease, and thousands of lives can be saved through early diagnosis, timely treatment, and public awareness.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025

