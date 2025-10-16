E-Paper | October 16, 2025

PU, UET to collaborate in research

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 16, 2025 Updated October 16, 2025 07:00am

LAHORE: The Punjab University and the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote collaborative academic and research activities aimed at advancing knowledge and innovation for the greater good.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at PU VC’s office.

According to the agreement, both institutions will mutually share and utilise certain products, technologies, and materials developed by their respective faculty, researchers, and students.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025

