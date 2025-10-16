PU, UET to collaborate in research

LAHORE: The Punjab University and the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, have signed a memorandum of understanding to promote collaborative academic and research activities aimed at advancing knowledge and innovation for the greater good.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at PU VC’s office.

According to the agreement, both institutions will mutually share and utilise certain products, technologies, and materials developed by their respective faculty, researchers, and students.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025