THE GRAPEVINE

Talent and Stiff Upper Lips

Music reality show Pakistan Idol’s latest season has begun on a melodious note, in the sense that the contestants seem to be super-talented. It’s a very good sign for the country’s music industry. However, the four judges on the show [Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Bilal Maqsood, Zeb Bangash and Fawad Khan], talented as they are, need to loosen up a bit in order to make the programme livelier. They don’t have fun with each other or with the contestants, which takes the cool quotient out of the show. Come on guys, lighten up! Also, when you say that so and so is technically sound, explain what that means. Sounds good, right!

A Bubble Pops

Mahira Khan is a Karachiite through and through. The city’s awful condition in terms of infrastructure and its increasing lack of civic sense for quite a few years now disturbs her. She couldn’t help but write about it on social media: “Sometimes I marvel at my city. I feel blessed that my work takes me to places I probably would have never gone to — streets and little bastis I would have never seen… Homes that don’t have electricity for hours on end, barely anything to eat on a daily basis, dirt that has been collected for weeks. The disparity between rich and poor is so massive in this city.” She goes on in a similar vein, paying tribute to citizens who brave such hardships. Who says privileged actors only live in a social bubble?

Stop, Please!

The late Oscar-winning actor and comedian Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda Williams is sick and tired of people sending her AI-generated videos of her father. In a message, she has pleaded with them: “Please, just stop sending AI videos of dad. Stop believing I want to see it or that I’ll understand. I don’t and I won’t. If you’re just trying to troll me, I’ve seen way worse, I’ll restrict and move on. But please, if you’ve got any decency, just stop doing this to him and to me, to everyone even, full stop.” Dear Zelda W, the problem is: decency was the first casualty of social media anonymity.

Revival of Cinema, Again

Once more, the call for a revival of the Pakistani film industry has been made. This time by two senior film actors, Mustafa Qureshi and Ghulam Mohiuddin, during their visit to the Karachi Press Club last week, at an event organised by the Film and TV Journalists’ Association. Mr Qureshi said he’d given a proposal to the Sindh chief minister that a Sindh Film Development Corporation be set up. It was well received, he claimed. Mr Mohiuddin lamented the abysmally low number of cinema screens remaining in the country. They urged the government to support the film industry for its revival. Well, sirs: the art of moviemaking in the rest of the world has also changed by leaps and bounds. That too must be taken into account.

Hair He Comes

Timothee Chalamet is a bit of a method actor: he tries to get into the skin of the character he plays. Recently, he was seen strolling around New York City, where it came to light that the actor has shaved his head. He was wearing headgear to hide his bald head. It got tongues wagging as to what he’s up to. Well, most probably, he has done that to essay his role in the upcoming Dune: Part Three. Hmmm… if that’s the case, it’s a pretty bald, err, bold move.

Mr Billionaire

It was almost expected folks. Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan aka SRK has become part of the billionaire club for the first time in his film career. It is estimated that the net worth of the actor is $1.4b — as per the Hurun India Rich List 2025. This means that SRK is now, in terms of money, rubbing shoulders with the likes of pop star Taylor Swift and Hollywood big gun Arnold Schwarzenegger. It only goes to prove the dictum that stardom, while much more lucrative, is not the same as genuine artistry.

Published in Dawn, ICON, October 19th, 2025