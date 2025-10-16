E-Paper | October 16, 2025

Madagascar army promises polls within two years

AFP Published October 16, 2025

ANTANANARIVO: Madagascar braced for military rule on Wednesday after an elite army unit seized power following President Andry Rajoelina’s impeachment, promising elections within two years as the international community voiced alarm over the crisis.

The poor Indian Ocean nation was plunged into its worst political upheaval in years after the CAPSAT military contingent assumed power moments after parliament voted to impeach Rajoelina, who appeared to have fled the country as street protests escalated.

It becomes the latest former French colony to fall under military control since 2020, joining coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Gabon, and Guinea.

CAPSAT commander Colonel Michael Randrianirina, confirmed as president by the top court, said the transition to civilian leadership would take under two years and include the restructuring of major institutions.

Randrianirina, expected to be sworn in within days, pledged elections in 18 to 24 months and told local media on Wednesday consultations were under way to appoint a prime minister and form a new government. The transition would be overseen by a committee of officers from the army, gendarmerie and police.

Randrianirina had long been a vocal critic of Rajoelina’s administration and was reportedly imprisoned for several months from November 2023 for inciting military mutiny with a view to a coup.

The swift takeover has drawn concern from abroad, with France, Germany, Russia and other international partners urging restraint.

Published in Dawn, October 16th, 2025

